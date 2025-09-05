Jentner Corp Has $21.05 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 124,933 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.