Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $71.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,258,912 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $71,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 306,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.61 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

