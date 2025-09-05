Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $264.52 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,661 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $264,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $9,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 125.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,811,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $704.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $697.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 170.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.