iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 663.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $322.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.