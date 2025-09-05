iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 663.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $322.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

