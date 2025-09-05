iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,674 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $97,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

