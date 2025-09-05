Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,725,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,914 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,778,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 303,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

PowerFleet Price Performance

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $596.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. The trade was a 55.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

