Ionic Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Ionic Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 346.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

