Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,400 RH $RH

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 6.3%

RH stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered their price target on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.