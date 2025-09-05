Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 66,771 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 66,771 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 3.8% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Illumina worth $58,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 361.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 11,714.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.06.

Illumina Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

