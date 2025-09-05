Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,830 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

