Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 59,200 Impinj, Inc. $PI

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Impinj accounts for 0.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 351,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,424,329.76. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18,831.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

