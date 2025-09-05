Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $66.58 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

