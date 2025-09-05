Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $111,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,066,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,299,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 189,021 shares during the period.

QQQM opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.40. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $240.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

