Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 583,147 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583,147 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ES opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.