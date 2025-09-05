Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 155,197 Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $JACK

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 370,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Price Performance

JACK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $332.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.