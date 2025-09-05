Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,231,998. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
