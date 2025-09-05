Interval Partners LP Takes $14.85 Million Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 156,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 142.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 244,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

Champion Homes Stock Up 2.7%

SKY stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Champion Homes Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

