Interval Partners LP Invests $6.97 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.5%

RCL opened at $360.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.08 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

