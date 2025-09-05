Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,404 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,281.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,484.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,417.08. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

