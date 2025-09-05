Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $222.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25. The company has a market cap of $626.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

