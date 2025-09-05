Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $255.06. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

