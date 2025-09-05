Insight Holdings Group LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 735.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 2.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $601.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

