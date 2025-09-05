Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,538 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in McDonald’s by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 187,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $317.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.39. The company has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

