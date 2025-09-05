Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $119,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

