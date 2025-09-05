Head to Head Survey: Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reliq Health Technologies and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amplitude 0 4 7 1 2.75

Amplitude has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplitude $299.27 million 3.72 -$94.32 million ($0.76) -14.33

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Amplitude”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reliq Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amplitude -30.43% -33.08% -21.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 5.03, indicating that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplitude beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

