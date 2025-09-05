Head-To-Head Comparison: Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) vs. The Competition

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vertical Aerospace to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Vertical Aerospace Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A -$998.35 million -0.09 Vertical Aerospace Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 11.16

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vertical Aerospace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vertical Aerospace Competitors 405 2173 3397 125 2.53

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 131.75%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

