Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 257 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

