Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after buying an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $691.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.91. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

