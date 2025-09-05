Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 15,423 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,514,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,027.50. The trade was a 30.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

