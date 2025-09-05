Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 963,094 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,094 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Magnite by 10,170.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Magnite by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,291.62. This represents a 59.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $890,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,540. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,346 shares of company stock worth $22,890,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Magnite Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

