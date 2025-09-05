Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,588 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

