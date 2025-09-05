Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

