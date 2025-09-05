Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,469 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

