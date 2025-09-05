Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,483 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $301.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.79 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

