Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Universal Display worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Universal Display by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Universal Display by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Universal Display by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.25.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

