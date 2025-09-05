Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,228 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $267.43 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.38 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $269.76.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

