Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 22.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 269,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 74,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

