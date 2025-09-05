Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $149,837.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,072,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 597,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,374.14. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,910,783 shares of company stock valued at $111,188,818 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

