Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 637,151 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637,151 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.