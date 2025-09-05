Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after purchasing an additional 969,376 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $742.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $943.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $702.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

