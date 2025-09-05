DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 2,358 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.1%

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

