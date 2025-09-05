DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Buys New Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 926 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $320.33 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $321.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average of $260.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

