DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 17,329 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

