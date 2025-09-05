Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

