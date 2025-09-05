Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,418,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

