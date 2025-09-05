CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stock Position Decreased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 3.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 615,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 351.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in CoStar Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

