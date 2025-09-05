Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. Copart has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,903 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,694,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 667,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,320,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,198,000 after purchasing an additional 557,748 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

