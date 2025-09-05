Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Copart Price Performance
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. Copart has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.