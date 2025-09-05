Contrasting Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy 43.62% 25.76% 20.40%

Risk & Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 10.58 -$6.77 million N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 3.97 $16.30 million $0.59 8.36

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and Alvopetro Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Brenmiller Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

