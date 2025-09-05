Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 157,386 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 157,386 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.