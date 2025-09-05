Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after buying an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after buying an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $234.17 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.72.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

